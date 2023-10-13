Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul

    Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
  2. 2

    S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics

    S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics
  3. 3

    Controversy over Cheong Wa Dae use resurfaces

    Controversy over Cheong Wa Dae use resurfaces
  4. 4

    Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party

    Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party
  5. 5

    192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack

    192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack
  6. 6

    Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout

    Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
  7. 7

    The 2023 Seoul Fantastic Beer Festival

    The 2023 Seoul Fantastic Beer Festival
  8. 8

    Suicide caused more deaths than COVID-19 during pandemic

    Suicide caused more deaths than COVID-19 during pandemic
  9. 9

    [HIT Forum] Sasha Sagan underscores tolerance for ambiguity in understanding universe

    [HIT Forum] Sasha Sagan underscores tolerance for ambiguity in understanding universe
  10. 10

    Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers

    Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers
소아쌤

Pyongyang dismisses speculation over Hamas' use of N. Korean weapons against Israel

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 13, 2023 - 09:51

    • Link copied

A Hamas fighter holding an F-7 high-explosive fragmentation rocket originally produced in North Korea. (Yonhap) A Hamas fighter holding an F-7 high-explosive fragmentation rocket originally produced in North Korea. (Yonhap)

North Korea on Friday dismissed speculation that the Hamas militant group used North Korean weapons for its surprise attack on Israel as "groundless," accusing the United States of cooking up a false accusation against the North.

In an article carried by North Korea's state-run news agency, Ri Kwang-song, an analyst on international affairs, said the US should be blamed for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"What cannot be overlooked is that the US is once again sticking to its malicious slander campaign against our republic in a bid to connect us to the latest conflict in the Middle East," Ri was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency.

Radio Free Asia, a Washington-based media outlet, earlier reported on the suspected use of North Korean weapons by Hamas fighters, citing a video shared by the X account War Noir.

It showed one of the fighters holding an F-7 high-explosive fragmentation rocket manufactured in the North, which had been exported to the Middle East in the past.

It remains unclear whether North Korea directly supplied the weapons to Hamas or whether they were provided through transactions involving other countries.

Earlier this week, North Korea condemned Israel for the escalating conflict with Hamas, claiming that it is the "consequence of Israel's ceaseless criminal actions" against the people of Palestine.

Hamas launched rocket attacks on Israel during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, and Israel staged retaliatory strikes against it, leaving thousands of people killed or injured on both sides. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines