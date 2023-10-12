S Korea, UAE to hold aviation talks over potential increase in bilateral flights

Most Popular
S Korea, UAE to hold aviation talks over potential increase in bilateral flightsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 19:16
South Korea and the United Arab Emirates plan to hold their first bilateral aviation talks in four years this week to discuss whether to increase the number of flights connecting the two countries, according to officials Thursday.
During the two-day talks from Thursday in Seoul, the two sides will discuss whether to raise the maximum ceiling of 15 flights per week for each country.
The UAE is reportedly demanding South Korea expand the number of allowed bilateral flights, as much as threefold or fourfold from the current ceiling.
The South Korean aviation industry is reportedly concerned that it could see a negative impact from an increase in the number of flights to the UAE. The industry is also reportedly concerned that such a move could affect its European flight businesses.
Currently, Korean Air Co. operates flights to Dubai via its A330 airliners seven days a week. The UAE's Emirates and Etihad Airways also run flights connecting the two countries' daily.
During bilateral aviation talks held in 2018 and 2019, the UAE then demanded an increase in the flight number ceiling. South Korea rejected the demand due to concerns of a negative impact on the local aviation industry. (Yonhap)
