36,000 foreigners became crime suspects annually: data

The number of foreign nationals who became suspects in a crime in South Korea reached an average of 36,000 annually, with over 20,000 apprehended as of August this year.

In particular, the number of individuals of a foreign nationality who were suspects in drug-related crimes has tripled over the past five years, data showed Thursday.

According to the police data received by Rep. Chung Woo-taik from the ruling People Power Party, from 2018 to last year, the number of foreign crime suspects over the last five years was 180,162, an average of 36,032 per year. As of August, 21,908 foreigners have become crime suspects this year.

By crime type, the number of suspects in violent crimes was the highest, with 40,028 (22.2 percent) over the last five years. This was followed by suspects in traffic law violations with 37,670 people (20.9 percent), white collar crimes such as fraud, forgery, and embezzlement with 29,108 people (16.2 percent), theft with 14,489 people (8 percent), rape and sexual harassment with 3,525 people (2 percent).

By country, Chinese nationals accounted for 49.5 percent of suspects, followed by Thai nationals at 8.4 percent, Vietnamese nationals at 7.8 percent, US nationals at 4.8 percent, Russian nationals at 3.6 percent, and Philippines nationals at 1 percent.

According to South Korea's National Police Agency, the number of foreign suspects in drug-related crimes surged from 597 in 2018, 1,072 in 2019, 1,428 in 2020, 1,606 in 2021 to 1,721 in 2022. The total number of foreign nationals suspected in drug-related crimes over the last five years – from 2018 to August this year -- is 8,072.

In June 2023, 82 Thai nationals were caught for allegedly smuggling drugs from Thailand to sell in Korea.