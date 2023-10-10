Multinational criminal ring arrested for smuggling meth in bulk into South Korea

Most Popular
-
1
Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation
-
2
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
-
3
Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election
-
4
Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways
-
5
[Korea Beyond Korea] Korean culture boom fuels interest in Korean studies in Europe
-
6
Yoon instructs govt. to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
-
7
High schooler arrested over alleged serial assaults against 3 teenage girls
-
8
N. Korea dominates in weightlifting in return to int'l sports competition
-
9
[Herald Review] ‘Because I hate Korea’ tells about agony and happiness of young Koreans here and abroad
-
10
Seoul sees no major disruptions in oil, gas imports amid Israel-Palestine conflict
Multinational criminal ring arrested for smuggling meth in bulk into South KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 19:50
Police said Tuesday they have arrested 26 suspected members of a multinational criminal organization and accomplices in connection with large-scale drug smuggling into South Korea.
Among them, 13 suspects, including Malaysians, Chinese and South Korean nationals, were referred to prosecutors with detention, according to Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul. They plan to refer another member of the ring after further investigation.
Police and prosecutors have detained 16 of the 19 ring members identified so far, and they are tracking the people in charge of the three organizations.
The suspects are accused of smuggling 74 kilograms of methamphetamine from Malaysia to South Korea from Jan. 27 to Sept. 27, an amount that could be injected by 2.46 million people in a single dose.
This marks the second-largest distribution of meth alone, authorities said, amounting to 222 billion won (US$164 million) worth of the drug.
Police said they have collected 27.8 kg of the meth used in the crime and plan to track the remaining drugs, which they suspect are already circulating in the market.
Police suspect that groups in Malaysia, China and South Korea have taken a role of producing and smuggling the narcotics, transporting and storing them, and distributing and selling the drugs.
A total of 42 kg of meths were brought into the country by people, and the group in South Korea handed them over to their Chinese counterparts, whereas the remaining 32 kg were managed and distributed by the Malaysian group stationed in South Korea.
The narcotics were mostly sold using the so-called throwing method, in which drugs are left in a specific place, officials said.
Police set up a task force to look into the case in August, following an investigation on a suspect accused of taking drugs in July, which led to the discovery of a large-scale, multinational drug-smuggling scheme. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Foreign Minister Park Jin reaffirms confidence in Indo-Pacific strategy
-
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
-
South Korean elections vulnerable to North Korean hacking threats: NIS