Jungkook becomes first Korean soloist to log 2 songs in Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100

BTS' Jungkook has become the first South Korean soloist to place two songs in the top five of Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart.

Jungkook's latest single, "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)," debuted at No. 5 on this week's Hot 100 chart dated Oct. 14.

The BTS vocalist topped the chart earlier in July with "Seven (feat. Latto)."

The latest feat adds to Jungkook's record-setting streak on the global chart. With "Seven," he had become the second South Korean soloist to top Hot 100, while the song also made history as the 68th song to enter Hot 100 at its top.

Released on Sept. 29, "3D," landed at No. 5 on Billboard's main rundown of weekly top songs by tallying 13.6 million streams and 3.1 million radio airplays, as well as 87,000 in physical sales and digital downloads in the first seven days of release.

The single also topped Billboard's Digital Song Sales, Global 200 and Global (US excl.) charts this week, making Jungkook the first Korean solo artist to log multiple songs at the top of the Global chart. "Seven" came in at No. 2 on the Global (US excl.) chart, which makes Jungkook the first solo artist ever to grab the chart's top two ranks at the same time.

The Hot 100 is America's biggest song chart that many global stars covet. Jungkook has so far seen four of his songs rank on the chart. He made his solo chart debut in June 2022 with "Left and Right" and went on to place "Stay Alive," a soundtrack for BTS' web-comic, "7Fates: Chakho," on the list.

Jungkook is set to release his first solo album, "Golden," on Nov. 3. It will be an 11-track LP including his previously released "Seven" and "3D." With the album release, he will launch his first solo fan meet-up, "Jung Kook ‘Golden’ Live On Stage’," on Nov. 20 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul.