Pentagon’s Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok leaves Cube Entertainment

Most Popular
-
1
Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation
-
2
S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
-
3
Ive kicks off first world tour, 'Show What I Have'
-
4
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
-
5
Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election
-
6
Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways
-
7
Asiana may ditch cargo business to close Korean Air merger deal
-
8
[Korea Beyond Korea] Korean culture boom fuels interest in Korean studies in Europe
-
9
N. Korea dominates in weightlifting in return to int'l sports competition
-
10
Yoon instructs govt. to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
Pentagon’s Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok leaves Cube EntertainmentBy Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 14:50
Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok of the K-pop boy group Pentagon will not renew their exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment.
“We’ve had an open conversation with members as their exclusive contract with our agency is near expiration. After a thorough discussion, Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok have decided to terminate their contract,” announced Cube Entertainment on Monday in a press release.
“We want to thank them for being with us for seven long years. We ask for your warm support for their new beginning,” the agency added.
On the same day, Yeo One wrote a letter to his fans saying he thought he needed new challenges in order to show a better performance to Universe (fandom name).
“I am saying goodbye to Cube Entertainment, but I will continue to be with Universe as a member of Pentagon,” he wrote.
Pentagon made its debut in October 2016 as a group of 10 but one of its members, E’Dawn, also known as Dawn, left the group in November 2018.
They’ve released various hit tracks such as “Shine,” “Naughty Boy” and “Critical Beauty.”
The outlook for Pentagon is now unclear, as five of its nine members have left the group’s agency.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon instructs gov't to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
-
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
-
PM revs up final pitch to promote Expo bid in Paris