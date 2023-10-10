Pentagon’s Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok leaves Cube Entertainment

Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok of the K-pop boy group Pentagon will not renew their exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment.

“We’ve had an open conversation with members as their exclusive contract with our agency is near expiration. After a thorough discussion, Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok have decided to terminate their contract,” announced Cube Entertainment on Monday in a press release.

“We want to thank them for being with us for seven long years. We ask for your warm support for their new beginning,” the agency added.

On the same day, Yeo One wrote a letter to his fans saying he thought he needed new challenges in order to show a better performance to Universe (fandom name).

“I am saying goodbye to Cube Entertainment, but I will continue to be with Universe as a member of Pentagon,” he wrote.

Pentagon made its debut in October 2016 as a group of 10 but one of its members, E’Dawn, also known as Dawn, left the group in November 2018.

They’ve released various hit tracks such as “Shine,” “Naughty Boy” and “Critical Beauty.”

The outlook for Pentagon is now unclear, as five of its nine members have left the group’s agency.