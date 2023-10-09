Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict

Most Popular
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflictBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 9, 2023 - 20:39
Korean Air has canceled its flights from Incheon to Tel Aviv this week amid safety concerns over the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, according to company officials Monday.
South Korea's leading air carrier has canceled all three KE957 flights from Incheon to Tel Aviv, which run regularly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, for the week.
The company, however, has kept in place the returning KE958 flights, which transport passengers from Tel Aviv to Incheon. It plans to decide whether to operate the return flights after reviewing the airport situation in Tel Aviv.
"With passenger safety as the top priority, we plan to carefully monitor the local situation and make decisions regarding future flights," a company official said. (Yonhap)
