Hanwha to promote defense products at US Army's exhibition

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
2
S. Korea finishes 3rd with 42 gold medals at Hangzhou Asian Games
-
3
Yoon appoints new defense, culture ministers without parliamentary confirmation
-
4
[Hello Hangeul] Korean language instructors' working conditions remain subpar
-
5
S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
-
6
Israeli forces clash with Hamas gunmen after hundreds killed
-
7
Ive kicks off first world tour, 'Show What I Have'
-
8
Asiana may ditch cargo business to close Korean Air merger deal
-
9
Foreigners ditch sluggish Korean stocks
-
10
S. Korea beats Chinese Taipei for 4th straight baseball gold
Hanwha to promote defense products at US Army's exhibitionBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 9, 2023 - 11:32
Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Monday its US subsidiary will promote its artillery and other defense products at the US Army's annual exhibition this week.
Hanwha Defense USA will attend the Association of the US Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition scheduled from Monday to Wednesday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, for possible deals, the company said in a statement.
Hanwha has decided to participate in the AUSA exhibition as the demand for artillery grows amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.
Hanwha plans to display K9 self-propelled howitzers, artillery modular charging systems, ammunition resupply vehicles and TAipers guided air-to-ground missiles, among other products, the statement said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
-
[Hello Hangeul] Korean language instructors' working conditions remain subpar
-
Voter interest reaches all-time high for critical Seoul district election