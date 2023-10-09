Home

Hanwha to promote defense products at US Army's exhibition

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 9, 2023 - 11:32

This photo provided by Hanwha Aerospace shows its booth set up to promote its defense products at the Association of the US Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. (Yonhap) This photo provided by Hanwha Aerospace shows its booth set up to promote its defense products at the Association of the US Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. (Yonhap)

Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Monday its US subsidiary will promote its artillery and other defense products at the US Army's annual exhibition this week.

Hanwha Defense USA will attend the Association of the US Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition scheduled from Monday to Wednesday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, for possible deals, the company said in a statement.

Hanwha has decided to participate in the AUSA exhibition as the demand for artillery grows amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

Hanwha plans to display K9 self-propelled howitzers, artillery modular charging systems, ammunition resupply vehicles and TAipers guided air-to-ground missiles, among other products, the statement said. (Yonhap)

