[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The publishing firm holds an editorial board meeting ------- to discuss the most promising book proposals and manuscripts for future publication.

(A) profoundly

(B) annually

(C) minimally

(D) unexpectedly

해석

그 출판사는 추후 출판을 위해 가장 유망한 책 제안과 원고에 대해 논의하기 위해 매년 편집 위원회를 연다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘그 출판사는 매년 편집 위원회를 연다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘매년, 1년에 한 번씩’이라는 뜻의 부사 (B) annually가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) profoundly는 ‘극심하게, 완전히’, (C) minimally는 ‘극히 작게, 최소한으로’, (D) unexpectedly는 ‘뜻밖에, 예상외로’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

publishing firm 출판사 editorial 편집의, 편집과 관련된 promising 유망한, 촉망되는

manuscript 원고, 사본 publication 출판, 발행

2. The products on your shopping list are temporarily out of stock, but we will inform you immediately ------- they are in supply.

(A) when

(B) although

(C) during

(D) since

해석

귀하의 쇼핑 목록에 있는 제품들은 일시적으로 품절 상태이지만, 재고가 확보되면 즉시 알려드리겠습니다.

해설

부사절 접속사 채우기 문제

but 이하 문장은 주어(we)와 동사(will inform)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸 이하(------- they are in supply)는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사(are)가 있는 거품절이므로 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 부사절 접속사 (A), (B), (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘재고가 확보되면 즉시 알려드리겠습니다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 (A) when(~할 때)이 정답이다. (B) although(비록 ~이지만)와 (D) since(~한 이래로)를 사용할 경우 어색한 문맥이 된다. 전치사 (C)는 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

temporarily 일시적으로, 임시로 out of stock 품절된 immediately 즉시, 즉각

3. Having changed his mind about obtaining an Internet connection, the customer called the company and cancelled the ------- service.

(A) requesting

(B) requested

(C) requests

(D) to request

해석

인터넷 연결을 하는 것에 대한 마음을 바꾼 그 고객은 회사에 전화해서 요청된 서비스를 취소했다.

해설

현재분사와 과거분사 구별하여 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤의 명사(service)를 꾸밀 수 있는 것은 형용사이므로 형용사 역할을 하는 분사 (A)와 (B)가 정답의 후보이다. 분사와 분사의 꾸밈을 받는 명사(service)가 ‘서비스가 요청되다’라는 수동의 의미 관계이므로 과거분사 (B) requested가 정답이다.

어휘

change one’s mind 마음을 바꾸다, 변심하다 connection 연결, 접속

정답

(B) / (A) / (B)

