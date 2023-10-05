Meth user arrested after calling police to ask for help

A man was arrested without a warrant on charges of using methamphetamine after he had called the police asking for help for his ankle, Thursday.

According to Seongnam Sujeong Police Station in Gyeonggi Province, the suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody after allegedly violating the Narcotics Control Act by using the prohibited narcotic.

The police reported receiving an emergency 112 call from the man at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday. He said he had jumped from a high place and requested medical assistance for his injured ankle in front of the emergency room at Seongnam Citizens Medical Center.

The police officers responding to the report called an ambulance for the man, at which point he reportedly said incoherently, "Actually, (I) did drugs," and, "Someone is threatening me."

Based on the man's suspicious behavior, the police ordered him to take a drug test. When he refused, they arrested him without a warrant. Upon conducting the drug test, they detected methamphetamine.

The cap of a syringe was found in the suspect’s belongings, a police officer said.

A recent investigation found that it was not the first time the suspect had been investigated by the police for drug use.

The police took a sample of the suspect’s hair for forensic analysis by the National Forensic Service and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.