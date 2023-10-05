Man attacks teens after being mistaken for a YouTuber

A man in his 30s has been taken into police custody for wielding a weapon against middle school students in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

According to Pohang Nambu Police Station on Thursday, the suspect faces charges of special intimidation -- intimidation with a lethal weapon -- which is punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years.

The incident occurred at a convenience store around 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, when three middle school students spoke to the suspect outside the shop mistaking him for a YouTuber.

When it became clear that the suspect was not the YouTuber, the students apologized and entered a convenience store.

Angry at what they said to him, the suspect followed the students and allegedly attempted to stab the students.

Police responded to the scene and arrested the man after a store owner reported the crime. No one was injured.

The suspect was forced to be hospitalized at a nearby hospital by the police, as he suffers from a mental disorder. Police believe he was unable to control his behavior due to his illness, and plan to investigate the case further as soon as the suspect stabilizes his condition.