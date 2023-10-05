Hyundai Glovis to go net-zero by 2045

Hyundai Glovis, a logistics affiliate under Hyundai Motor Group, unveiled Thursday its “Net Zero Special Report,” a road map aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

By setting the target year for 2045, Hyundai Glovis has formulated strategies to decarbonize the shipping sector five years ahead of the regulations set by the International Maritime Organization and the South Korean Maritime Ministry’s carbon neutrality goal.

Under the road map, Hyundai Glovis plans to boost energy efficiency in the maritime sector for zero emissions. Beginning next year, it will introduce vessels equipped with liquefied natural gas dual-fuel engines and aims to transition to all carbon-neutral vessels by 2035.

In response to tightening carbon regulations in the global transportation sector, it is also pushing for the adoption of eco-friendly freight vehicles.

Starting in 2026, it will expand the adoption of eco-friendly automobiles including electric trucks and hydrogen-powered cargo trucks.

By 2030, it aims to transform all its vehicles used domestically for its business operation into eco-friendly vehicles.

Further, Hyundai aims to use electricity generated entirely from renewable sources at home and its overseas subsidiaries. It plans to achieve the goal in Asia and the Americas by 2030 and in Europe and home by 2040.

Additionally, it also plans to cooperate closely with its business partners, encouraging them to also adopt eco-friendly vehicles, to curb greenhouse gas emissions across the entire supply chain.

It will also share its progress transparently with the public, to actively encourage its clients and partners to achieve their carbon neutrality targets by 2050.

“Achieving carbon neutrality is an essential task for businesses to realize sustainable management,” an official from Hyundai Glovis stated.

“All members of our organization will genuinely work together towards zero emissions with a shared commitment to environmental responsibility.”