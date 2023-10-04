Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    No. of depression patients exceeds 1m in 2022

    No. of depression patients exceeds 1m in 2022
  2. 2

    Seoul subway fare to rise 12% beginning Saturday

    Seoul subway fare to rise 12% beginning Saturday
  3. 3

    Races tighten in Seoul as parties battle for Assembly control

    Races tighten in Seoul as parties battle for Assembly control
  4. 4

    Korean Air to submit new merger plan to ease antitrust concerns

    Korean Air to submit new merger plan to ease antitrust concerns
  5. 5

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
  6. 6

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu
  7. 7

    US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy
  8. 8

    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions

    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions
  9. 9

    Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech

    Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech
  10. 10

    22 Chinese apprehended after illegal entry attempt

    22 Chinese apprehended after illegal entry attempt
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Police carried out over 7,000 protection measures for stalking victims last year

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Oct. 5, 2023 - 08:01

    • Link copied

Police carried out a total of 7,091 protection measures for victims of stalking last year, National Police Agency data showed.

This equals to an average of 19.4 protection measures per day, according to the report submitted to Rep. Jeon Bong-min of the People Power Party.

The number of protection measures carried out for stalking victims has been on the rise. A total of 1,428 protection measures were carried out in 2021, while the figure reached 3,754 in the first half of this year alone, the report showed.

Police have been compiling relevant statistics since October 2021, following the enactment of the anti-stalking law, which seeks heavier punishment against perpetrators of stalking crimes.

When expanded to all types of crimes, the total protection measures tripled over the past five years from 9,442 in 2018 to 29,372 in 2022. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines