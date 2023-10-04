Zandari Festa kicks off with local, foreign indie bands

Most Popular
Zandari Festa kicks off with local, foreign indie bandsBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Oct. 4, 2023 - 16:58
Zandari Festa, an indie rock festival launched in 2012, kicks off Thursday for a three-day run.
This year's festival will feature up-and-coming indie bands as well as well-established musicians, including Galaxy Express, Band Nam, Leenalchi, Teresa in the Moon and the Royston Club.
The lineup comprises 35 acts from South Korea, the US, France, the UK, China and the Philippines.
Performances will take place at four live music venues in Seoul's Hongdae area -- Musinsa Garage, Veloso Hongdae, Club FF and Rolling Hall -- through Saturday.
Audience members can attend all shows with a single pass.
The 11-year-old indie festival takes its name for the Korean term for "small bridge," connecting different parts of what is popularly known as the Hongdae college neighborhood.
The Zandari Festa also aspires to build a bridge between South Korean audiences and foreign musicians.
The festival has also served as a platform where local and overseas musicians can interact and network.
The Friday session is a closed-door gathering exclusively for artists and label agencies, according to the event organizer.
A one-day ticket costs 66,000 won, while a two-day pass is priced at 99,000 won. Tickets can be bought online at Musinsa.com, or on-site.
