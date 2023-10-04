Jarasum Jazz Fest to kick off Friday

Most Popular
Jarasum Jazz Fest to kick off FridayBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Oct. 4, 2023 - 14:37
The Jarasum International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday on the small river island of Jaraseom in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, for a four-day run.
The festival is to open Friday with performances by Yejurang, a trio of a pianist and two vocalists, and Breath of 8, which consists of eight saxophonists, a pianist, a drummer and a bassist.
South Korean ska band Kingston Rudieska and the Ju Hyun Mi Project -- vocalist Ju Hyun-mi and jazz musician Phil Yoon -- will also perform Friday. Admission to Friday's performances is free of charge.
A total of 41 jazz musicians and bands from around the world will take to the stage, including Nah Youn-sun, the duo of Bireli Lagrene and Ulf Wakenius and the Shai Maestro quartet.
Canada is the focus country at this year's festival, with three Canadian jazz acts -- trumpeter Bria Skonberg, quartet jazz band George and Misc, a jazz trio -- will take to the stage.
The annual jazz festival will not be limited to Jaraseom alone. The nearby streets of Seodo and Gapyeong will also host performances free of charge during the festival.
A one-day pass costs 80,000 won, while a two-day pass is priced at 140,000 won and a three-day pass 180,000 won. Tickets can be bought online at Yes24 or on-site for an additional 10,000 won.
