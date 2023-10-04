Jarasum Jazz Fest to kick off Friday

The Jarasum International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday on the small river island of Jaraseom in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, for a four-day run.

The festival is to open Friday with performances by Yejurang, a trio of a pianist and two vocalists, and Breath of 8, which consists of eight saxophonists, a pianist, a drummer and a bassist.

South Korean ska band Kingston Rudieska and the Ju Hyun Mi Project -- vocalist Ju Hyun-mi and jazz musician Phil Yoon -- will also perform Friday. Admission to Friday's performances is free of charge.

A total of 41 jazz musicians and bands from around the world will take to the stage, including Nah Youn-sun, the duo of Bireli Lagrene and Ulf Wakenius and the Shai Maestro quartet.