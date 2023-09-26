[Graphic News] S. Korea’s overseas construction orders rise 20%

Korean construction companies’ overseas orders increased 20 percent in the January to August period from a year earlier to exceed $20 billion, industry data showed.

Local builders obtained $21.9 billion in overseas orders between January and August, up from $18.3 billion over the same period last year, according to the International Contractors Association of Korea.

It marks the first time that the builders have received overseas projects worth over $20 billion in the first eight months of the year since 2018, when they scored $20.4 billion in overseas projects, the ICAK data showed.

The stellar performance was helped by Hyundai Engineering & Construction’s $5 billion deal in June with Saudi Arabia’s state oil firm, Aramco, to build a major petrochemical plant in the Middle Eastern country. (Yonhap)