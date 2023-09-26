Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Is S. Korea dangerous for women?

    Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
  2. 2

    S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack

    S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
  3. 3

    Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years

    Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
  4. 4

    Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?

    Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?
  5. 5

    Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

    Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
  6. 6

    [Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'

    [Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
  7. 7

    Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges

    Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
  8. 8

    Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race

    Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
  9. 9

    S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre

    S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
  10. 10

    Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos

    Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
지나쌤

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s overseas construction orders rise 20%

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 08:01

    • Link copied

Korean construction companies’ overseas orders increased 20 percent in the January to August period from a year earlier to exceed $20 billion, industry data showed.

Local builders obtained $21.9 billion in overseas orders between January and August, up from $18.3 billion over the same period last year, according to the International Contractors Association of Korea.

It marks the first time that the builders have received overseas projects worth over $20 billion in the first eight months of the year since 2018, when they scored $20.4 billion in overseas projects, the ICAK data showed.

The stellar performance was helped by Hyundai Engineering & Construction’s $5 billion deal in June with Saudi Arabia’s state oil firm, Aramco, to build a major petrochemical plant in the Middle Eastern country. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines