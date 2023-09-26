Most Popular
-
1
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
2
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
3
Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
-
4
Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?
-
5
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
6
[Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
-
7
Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
8
Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
-
9
S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
-
10
Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
[Graphic News] S. Korea’s overseas construction orders rise 20%By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 08:01
Korean construction companies’ overseas orders increased 20 percent in the January to August period from a year earlier to exceed $20 billion, industry data showed.
Local builders obtained $21.9 billion in overseas orders between January and August, up from $18.3 billion over the same period last year, according to the International Contractors Association of Korea.
It marks the first time that the builders have received overseas projects worth over $20 billion in the first eight months of the year since 2018, when they scored $20.4 billion in overseas projects, the ICAK data showed.
The stellar performance was helped by Hyundai Engineering & Construction’s $5 billion deal in June with Saudi Arabia’s state oil firm, Aramco, to build a major petrochemical plant in the Middle Eastern country. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Home of ex-DP leader Song raided over cash-for-votes scandal
-
Yoon plans state visits to UK, Netherlands later this year