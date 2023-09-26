Yoon to pay state visit to Britain in November

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to Britain in November to mark the 140th anniversary of relations between the two countries, his office said Tuesday.

The visit will come at the invitation of King Charles III, the presidential office said in a press release, adding the dates will be announced later.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will be the first state guests for Britain since King Charles III's coronation in May.

Yoon's first visit to Britain took place in September last year, when he attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

This year's anniversary marks the 1883 signing of a treaty of friendship, commerce and navigation between Britain and the Joseon Dynasty, Korea's predecessor. (Yonhap)