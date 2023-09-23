PM expresses hope for mature relations with China

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) is received by Chinese President Xi Jinping a banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Saturday. (Courtesy of Prime Minister's office)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed hope for developing mature and healthy relations with China during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Saturday, Han's office said.

"The two countries are facing not only rising tensions in the region due to continued provocations from North Korea, but also global challenges, such as uncertainty in the global economy and disruptions in supply chains," Han was quoted by the Prime Minister's Office as saying.

"I hope that South Korea and China will develop healthy and mature relations according to mutual respect, mutual benefits and common interests," Han said during the meeting held in Hangzhou just prior to the opening ceremony of the sporting event.

Noting President Yoon Suk Yeol's meeting with Xi last year and Yoon's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang earlier this month, Han said the continuation of such high-level meetings demonstrates the two countries' commitment to moving their relations forward.

Han is the first high-level South Korean official to meet with Xi since Yoon's meeting with him on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.

Han also conveyed Yoon's special regards, the office said.

In response, Xi expressed China's willingness to collaborate with South Korea to advance their strategic partnership, as reported by foreign media.

Earlier in the day, Han attended a luncheon hosted by Xi for the leaders of countries competing in the Asian Games as part of this two-day trip.

Han is accompanied by First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin and Vice Culture Minister Jang Mi-ran, a former Olympic gold medalist in weightlifting.

Han earlier told reporters that Seoul is committed to maintaining an amicable relationship with Beijing, emphasizing that his upcoming trip to the Asian Games aims to demonstrate Seoul's dedication to enhancing South Korea-China relations.

South Korea has usually sent the culture minister to such events. (Yonhap)