[김대균의 영어산책] 동의어로 배우는 영어(1)

토익에서 독해동의어 문제는 빈칸에 동의어가 들어가서 문법상으로도 맞아야 정답이 된다.

즉, 토익은 용법시험으로 용법이 같아야 동의어가 된다. 실용 영단어 기본 동의어를 알파벳 숫서대로 정리해보자! 영어를 영어로 이해하는 훈련을 위해 영어예문을 먼저 제시하고 번역을 뒤에 따로 편집해 보았다.

1. Please accommodate our requests. (accommodate = fit)

2. I enjoyed reading her account of the journey. (account = narrative)

3. We must acknowledge their hard work. (acknowledge = recognize)

4. We need to address this issue immediately. (address = give attention to)

5. You must adjust to the new circumstances. (adjust = adapt)

6. We anticipate a surge in demand. (anticipate = expect)

7. The product must appeal to a younger audience. (appeal to = attract)

8. Please apply this theory to the problem. (apply = put to use)

9. I really appreciate your assistance. (appreciate = understand

10. We express our deep appreciation for your support. (appreciation = thanks)

11. She bought a new article of clothing for the event. (article = item)

12. We did it as we wanted to help the community. (as = because)

13. They plan to assemble a new cabinet this weekend. (assemble = build)

14. It is important to assess the value of the property. (assess = judge)

15. He decided to associate with a renowned group of scientists. (associate = join)

16. I will assume the responsibilities of the manager. (assume = take on)

17. She decided to assume the new project. (assume = undertake)

18. I can assure you that the quality will be top-notch. (assure = promise)

19. The atmosphere at the event was vibrant. (atmosphere = environment)

20. After paying the bills, the balance was 100 dollars. (balance = remainder)

21. Please check the balance in my account. (balance = amount)

22. The house boasts a beautiful garden. (boast = possess)

23. They decided to break up the company into smaller units. (break up = divide)

24. Let's break down the topics into smaller categories. (break down = classify)

25. He started the day with a brisk walk in the park. (brisk = strong)

26. We decided to call on our grandparents this weekend. (call = visit)

27. She serves in the capacity of a financial advisor. (capacity = role)

28. The store does not carry that product anymore. (carry = keep in stock)

29. They decided to cast her in the leading role. (cast = assign a role)

30. She gave a certain answer to the question. (certain = specific)

31. I am certain that we are on the right path. (certain = sure)

32. This job is a great chance for her to show her skills. (chance = opportunity)

33. The charge for the service was quite reasonable. (charge = expense)

34. They decided to charge a premium for the exclusive features. (charge = demand)

35. The climate for business has been favorable lately. (climate = conditions)

36. She has command over several languages. (command = mastery)

37. The agent takes a 5% commission on the sales. (commission = fee)

38. The event offers complimentary drinks for all guests. (complimentary = free)

39. The recent news has been a cause for concern. (concern = worry)

40. The project will concern several departments. (concern = involve)

번역

1. 우리의 요청을 수용해 주세요. (수용하다)

2. 여행에 대한 그녀의 이야기를 재미있게 읽었습니다. (이야기)

3. 우리는 그들의 노고를 인정해야 합니다. (인정하다)

4. 우리는 이 문제를 즉시 해결해야 합니다. (해결하다, 다루다)

5. 우리는 새로운 상황에 적응해야 한다. (적응하다)

6. 우리는 수요가 급증할 것으로 예상합니다. (예상하다)

7. 그 제품은 젊은 고객층에게 어필해야 합니다. (끌어당기다, 어필하다)

8. 이 이론을 문제에 적용해 보세요. (적용하다)

9. 도와주셔서 정말 감사합니다. (감사하다)

10. 귀하의 지원에 깊은 감사를 표합니다. (감사)

11. 그녀는 행사를 위해 새 옷을 샀습니다. (제품, 품목)

12. 우리는 커뮤니티를 돕고 싶어서 그렇게 했습니다. (때문에)

13. 그들은 이번 주말에 새 캐비닛을 조립할 계획입니다. (조립하다)

14. 부동산의 가치를 평가하는 것이 중요합니다. (평가하다)

15. 그는 유명한 과학자 그룹과 연합하기로 결정했습니다. (연합하다)

16. 나는 매니저의 책임을 맡을 것이다. (떠맡다)

17. 그녀는 새로운 프로젝트를 맡기로 결정했습니다. (맡다)

18. 나는 품질은 최고가 될 것이라고 장담할 수 있습니다. (보장하다)

19. 행사장의 분위기는 활기찼다. (분위기)

20. 계산서를 지불한 후 잔액은 100달러였다. (잔액)

21. 내 계정의 잔액을 확인해 주세요. (금액)

22. 이 집은 아름다운 정원을 자랑합니다. (자랑하다)

23. 그들은 회사를 더 작은 단위로 나누기로 결정했습니다. (나누다)

24. 주제를 더 작은 카테고리로 분류해 봅시다. (나누다, 분류하다)

25. 그는 공원을 활기차게 산책하며 하루를 시작했습니다. (활발한)

26. 우리는 이번 주말에 조부모님께 전화하기로 했습니다. (방문하다)

27. 그녀는 재정 고문으로 일하고 있습니다. (역할)

28. 매장에서 해당 제품을 더 이상 취급하지 않습니다. (재고 보유하다, 취급하다)

29. 그들은 그녀를 주연으로 캐스팅하기로 결정했습니다. (캐스팅하다, 역할을 맡기다)

30. 그녀는 질문에 대한 확실한 답을 주었다. (구체적인)

31. 나는 우리가 올바른 길을 가고 있다고 확신한다. (확실한)

32. 이 일은 그녀의 능력을 보여줄 수 있는 좋은 기회입니다. (기회)

33. 서비스 요금은 상당히 합리적이었다. (요금)

34. 독점 기능에 대해 프리미엄을 부과하기로 결정했습니다. (요금을 부과하다)

35. 최근 비즈니스 환경이 우호적이다. (환경, 조건, 분위기)

36. 그녀는 여러 언어에 능통하다. (숙달, 지배력)

37. 상담원은 판매에 대해 5%의 수수료를 받습니다. (수수료)

38. 이벤트는 모든 손님에게 무료 음료를 제공합니다. (무료)

39. 최근의 뉴스는 우려의 원인이 되었습니다. (걱정)

40. 이 프로젝트는 여러 부서와 관련이 있습니다. (관련이 있다, 포함하다)