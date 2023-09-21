Met Museum, Korea Foundation create endowed curatorship for Korean art

An endowed curatorship for Korean art has been established at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the Korea Foundation Curatorship Fund, funded by the museum and Korea Foundation.

Korean curator Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun was appointed to position, titled the Korea Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture associate curator. Hyun joined the Met in 2019 after working at the British Museum as a curator for the Korean collection.

The Korea Foundation Curatorship Fund was established in 2019 with the aim of strengthening the presentation of Korean art in museums, according to the Korea Foundation. The foundation has provided financial support for curatorial positions in the field of Korean art at leading museums across the world and hosts educational programs on Korean art.

Korea Foundation President Kim Ki-hwan, Metropolitan Museum CEO Max Hollein, and Samsung Foundation of Culture CEO Lyu Moon-hyung attended the appointment ceremony, which took place Wednesday at the museum. The event coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Arts of Korea gallery at the museum.

The Met’s Arts of Korea gallery was founded in 1998 with support from the foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture. The gallery was designed by Korean architect Woo Kyu-sung. Highlights of the Korean art collection are celadon ceramics and Buddhist paintings from the Goryeo era (918–1392) and porcelain and lacquerware of the Joseon era (1392–1910).