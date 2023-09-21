Most Popular
CGV to screen Apple TV+ original film ‘Flora and Son’By Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 21, 2023 - 14:58
Irish filmmaker John Carney’s latest movie “Flora and Son” will be screened exclusively at CGV theaters starting Friday.
Viewers watching the 97-minute film at CGV theaters can get special gifts, including A3 posters, that are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the multiplex chain said.
The audience can bring their tickets to the ticket counter to receive special “Flora and Son” merchandise for free.
Helmed by the director of "Begin Again" (2013) and "Sing Street" (2016), Apple TV+’s latest musical film “Flora and Son” features the story of Flora (played by Eve Hewson), a single mom at war with her rebellious teenage son Max (played by Oren Kinlan).
The story continues as the two become closer through music and start to build a stronger bond.
The movie was premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January and invited to Toronto International Film Festival in September.
“Ranging from sentimental acoustic sounds to electronics and hip-hop, different styles of original soundtracks will fill the 97-minute running time. The wide screen and quality sound system of CGV theaters will allow movie fans to enjoy the film to the fullest,” CGV said in its latest press release.
