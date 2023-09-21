CGV to screen Apple TV+ original film ‘Flora and Son’

Musical film "Flora and Son" is promoted at self-service kiosks in CGV Yongsan in central Seoul, Thursday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Irish filmmaker John Carney’s latest movie “Flora and Son” will be screened exclusively at CGV theaters starting Friday.

Viewers watching the 97-minute film at CGV theaters can get special gifts, including A3 posters, that are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the multiplex chain said.

The audience can bring their tickets to the ticket counter to receive special “Flora and Son” merchandise for free.

Helmed by the director of "Begin Again" (2013) and "Sing Street" (2016), Apple TV+’s latest musical film “Flora and Son” features the story of Flora (played by Eve Hewson), a single mom at war with her rebellious teenage son Max (played by Oren Kinlan).

The story continues as the two become closer through music and start to build a stronger bond.