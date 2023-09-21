LG CNS opens coding class for rural students

LG CNS employees taught coding to students attending Hongsan elementary school in Buyeo-gun, South Chungcheong Province on Tuesday. (LG CNS)

Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS said Tuesday its employees a one-day class for elementary students in Buyeo-gun, South Chungcheong Province, to promote inclusive access to digital education.

The social contribution campaign is a part of the company’s “AI Genius” program to help the youths set their future goals and visions with AI.

Following its first activity at Gangneung, Gangwon Province last year, LG CNS once again launched the coding class for students in rural areas, aiming to make digital equity a reality.

Some 60 new employees, specialized in cloud computing, AI, big data, and smart factory, headed to Baekje and Hongsan elementary schools to work as one-day coding teachers.

These digital transformation experts have completed the instructor training course prior to their classes, the company said.

The classes primarily featured “block coding,” which allows younger kids to learn the fundamentals of coding in a simpler format.

Using the block coding program “Scratch,” the students learned how to combine code blocks to perform different actions, even creating their own computer games with distinctive settings.

“I usually didn’t have a chance to learn coding,” said a student at Baekje elementary school. “I really enjoyed making my own games with code blocks.”

Since 2017, LG CNS’ social contribution program has been extended to all students, from elementary to high school, all across the country.

Acknowledged for such efforts, the company also received the Prime Minister Award from the Ministry of Science and ICT this June, for contributing to digital equity and evoking potentials of future software engineers.