Lamborghini driver suspect sent to prosecutors over parking dispute in Gangnam

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
2
Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks
-
3
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
4
What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
-
5
[Korean Studies Beyond Korea] Early Korean history remains virtually unknown abroad
-
6
SK, Netflix settle yearslong legal battle over net usage fees, vow to work together
-
7
Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use
-
8
Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance
-
9
Railroad strike over, but second strike may follow
-
10
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
Lamborghini driver suspect sent to prosecutors over parking dispute in GangnamBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 11:12
A 30-year-old man accused of threatening a driver with a knife over a parking dispute last week was referred to prosecutors for further investigation, police said Wednesday.
The suspect, identified only by his surname Hong, was formally arrested last Wednesday for allegedly revealing to the driver a sashimi knife, tucked in his waist, following a dispute after the suspect parked his Lamborghini at a road in Seoul's Gangnam district on Sept. 11.
His driver's license was revoked at the time.
Hong reportedly fled the scene but was caught three hours later.
The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and ketamine in an instant drug test, officials said. He later confessed to police that he had taken anesthesia procedures at clinics before and after committing the crime.
Police also plan to further look into whether Hong or the hospitals that he received medical treatment from had violated the Narcotics Control Act. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, UN chief discuss N. Korea, Ukraine
-
New industry minister vows efforts to boost exports, nuclear power industry
-
N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media