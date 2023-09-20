Lamborghini driver suspect sent to prosecutors over parking dispute in Gangnam

A 30-year-old suspect, identified by his surname Hong and accused of threatening another driver with a weapon over a parking space dispute, enters a Seoul court to attend an arrest warrant hearing on September 13. (Yonhap)

A 30-year-old man accused of threatening a driver with a knife over a parking dispute last week was referred to prosecutors for further investigation, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified only by his surname Hong, was formally arrested last Wednesday for allegedly revealing to the driver a sashimi knife, tucked in his waist, following a dispute after the suspect parked his Lamborghini at a road in Seoul's Gangnam district on Sept. 11.

His driver's license was revoked at the time.

Hong reportedly fled the scene but was caught three hours later.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and ketamine in an instant drug test, officials said. He later confessed to police that he had taken anesthesia procedures at clinics before and after committing the crime.

Police also plan to further look into whether Hong or the hospitals that he received medical treatment from had violated the Narcotics Control Act. (Yonhap)