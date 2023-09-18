S-Oil donates to dedicated firefighters

From left: Nam Hwa-yeong, commissioner general of the National Fire Agency; S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi; and Kim Soung-yee, chairman of the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, pose after the Hero Firefighters Support donation ceremony held at the fire agency in Sejong, Monday. (S-Oil)

South Korean oil refiner S-Oil said Monday it has donated 470 million won ($354,000) to dedicated firefighters, under a partnership with the National Fire Agency and Korea National Council on Social Welfare.

This year’s donation will be used for the treatment of injured firefighters as well as scholarship funds for the children of firefighters who died on duty, the company said. Grants will also be given as awards for selected "Hero Firefighters."

The donation ceremony was held at the fire agency in Sejong on Monday.

Since 2006, the refiner has run the Hero Firefighters Support Program to help such "forgotten heroes."

As part of the campaign, S-Oil awards compensation and scholarships to the bereaved families of fallen firefighters as well as medical support to injured firefighters. The refiner also held its Healing Camp for firefighters and their spouses on Jeju Island, providing them a break from daily stress.

In particular, S-Oil holds awards ceremony every year for the selected Hero Firefighters who have risked their own lives to rescue people in danger.

With such efforts, S-Oil has donated a total of 10 billion won to 3,000 firefighters and their families over the past 18 years.

“S-Oil will always remember the sacrifices and courage of dedicated firefighters, and will always be proud of them,” said S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi. “We will continue to support firefighters with our Hero Firefighters Support Program.”