KITA invites envoys to support Busan Expo bid

KITA invites envoys to support Busan Expo bidBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept. 17, 2023 - 14:55
The Korea International Trade Association hosted a reception event for ambassadors from Central Asia, Europe and Latin America to ask for their support in promoting Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, it said Sunday.
Participants of the reception included 70 ambassadors and diplomats from 41 regions in Central Asia, Europe and Latin America, along with 30 executives from KITA.
The reception came as Korea's second-largest city Busan is in competition against Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Italy's Rome to host the World Expo.
In November, member states of the International Bureau of Expositions, the intergovernmental organization that supervises the hosting of world fairs, will select the host country for the 2030 Expo.
“In the face of global challenges such as climate change and social polarization, the 2030 Busan World Expo will be able to present a vision of a great transformation for a better future of mankind,” said Koo.
According to KITA, the association is scheduled to hold a networking event in October inviting ambassadors from Southeast Asia and the Middle East to further promote Busan's hosting of the 2030 World Expo.
Through the event, KITA added it aims to further continue its efforts in helping prepare opportunities for the Korean private sector to ramp up its international cooperation.
“KITA has faithfully acted as a bridge for economic exchanges and solidarity between countries through the act of trading,” said Koo.
"We will continue to actively support the creation of new business opportunities for industries through various activities."
