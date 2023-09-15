Yoon vows to uphold spirit of Incheon Landing Operation during Korean War

Most Popular
Yoon vows to uphold spirit of Incheon Landing Operation during Korean WarBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 15, 2023 - 16:11
President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged on Friday to uphold the spirit of the amphibious landing operation carried out by South Korean and US forces during the 1950-53 Korean War, citing ongoing threats posed by North Korea.
Yoon made the remark during a ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation, which was carried out under the command of US Gen. Douglas MacArthur, in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul. The operation played a pivotal role in reversing the tide of the war, compelling the invading North Korean army to retreat.
"Even after 70 years of safeguarding the freedom and peace that followed the end of the war, we find ourselves confronted with another challenge," Yoon said, citing the escalating nuclear and missile threats posed by Pyongyang.
Yoon also pledged to stand resolutely against the looming communist forces that pose a threat to liberal democracy.
"Based on a steadfast South Korea-US defense alliance, we will further strengthen trilateral security cooperation with the US and Japan, and enhance overwhelming capabilities against North Korea's threats," Yoon said.
Yoon emphasized that the establishment of peace and the preservation of democracy hinge on maintaining a robust defense.
It marked the first time a president hosted the annual event.
The ceremony took place aboard the Nojeokbong landing ship in Incheon, with the participation of approximately 1,300 soldiers, alongside war veterans from the United States and Canada. (Yonhap)
