S. Korea's fiscal deficit narrows on-year through July

Most Popular
-
1
Kim Jong-un flanked by military cadre enters Russia amid US warning
-
2
Kim, Putin meet at Russian spaceport, pledge support
-
3
Rail strike set to begin Thursday
-
4
LK-99 검증위 “경희대·부산대·표준연 재현실험…초전도성 특성 확인 안돼”
-
5
Seoul plans more tourist-friendly landscape by 2026
-
6
Yoon picks new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality
-
7
Kim-Putin summit at Russian space center: What does it mean?
-
8
Defense minister expresses intent to resign
-
9
A year after Sindang murder, stalking crimes persist, bills pending
-
10
N. Korea's Kim invites Putin to visit Pyongyang; Putin accepts: state media
S. Korea's fiscal deficit narrows on-year through JulyBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 14, 2023 - 10:32
South Korea's fiscal deficit narrowed on-year in the first seven months of 2023, data showed Thursday, as the government cut pandemic-related expenditures.
The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated on a stricter term, posted a deficit of 67.9 trillion won ($51.1 billion) through July, compared with 86.8 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
South Korea's tax revenue came to 217.6 trillion won during the cited period, down 43.4 trillion won on-year due to a lower amount of income and corporate taxes collected.
The total revenue came to 353.4 trillion won in the January-July period, down 40.7 trillion won on-year.
Total expenditures came to 391.2 trillion won over the period, down 59.1 trillion won on-year, as the government spent less on pandemic-related projects.
The government's debt had reached 1,097.8 trillion won as of July, up 14.5 trillion won on-year. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea's Kim invites Putin to visit Pyongyang; Putin accepts: state media
-
Kim-Putin summit at Russian space center: What does it mean?
-
S. Korean lawmakers to visit Tokyo for annual meeting with Japanese counterparts