S. Korea's fiscal deficit narrows on-year through July

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 14, 2023 - 10:32

This undated photo shows the exterior of the ministry building in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Ministry of Economy and Finance) This undated photo shows the exterior of the ministry building in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea's fiscal deficit narrowed on-year in the first seven months of 2023, data showed Thursday, as the government cut pandemic-related expenditures.

The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated on a stricter term, posted a deficit of 67.9 trillion won ($51.1 billion) through July, compared with 86.8 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

South Korea's tax revenue came to 217.6 trillion won during the cited period, down 43.4 trillion won on-year due to a lower amount of income and corporate taxes collected.

The total revenue came to 353.4 trillion won in the January-July period, down 40.7 trillion won on-year.

Total expenditures came to 391.2 trillion won over the period, down 59.1 trillion won on-year, as the government spent less on pandemic-related projects.

The government's debt had reached 1,097.8 trillion won as of July, up 14.5 trillion won on-year. (Yonhap)

