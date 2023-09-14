Home

SMEs agency aids local firms' entry into overseas markets

By Cho Min-jeong

Published : Sept. 14, 2023 - 09:38

List of companies that received overseas public relations support in the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency campaign List of companies that received overseas public relations support in the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency campaign

The Korea SMEs and Startups Agency is supporting local firms to enter overseas markets, with 30 medium-sized companies receiving overseas media promotion and marketing services in the most recent campaign carried out in August.

The campaign was conducted in partnership with a global communication company with an extensive PR network worldwide. English-language releases on the selected 30 companies were distributed to North American online media outlets, including newspapers, broadcasters, telecommunications companies, websites, industry-specific publications and portals.

The campaign is expected to increase brand awareness, help secure potential customers, form strategic relationships and boost sales.

The project aims to promote the growth and export expansion of domestic small and medium-sized enterprises.

It supported 60 companies by utilizing external marketing strategies, assisting them throughout the process of entering and selling on global e-commerce websites, and facilitating global marketing for small and medium-sized businesses targeting overseas markets.

