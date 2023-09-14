N. Korea's Kim invites Putin to visit Pyongyang; Putin accepts: state media

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (left) attend a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Wednesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his country during their summit at Russia's spaceport, and Putin accepted the invitation, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.

Kim made the offer at an official dinner with Putin on Wednesday after their summit at the Vostochny space center in Russia's Amur region, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

"At the end of the reception, Kim Jong-un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time," the KCNA reported in an English dispatch. "Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

The summit between the two leaders -- the first in over four years -- came as Pyongyang has recently been seeking to bolster military ties with Moscow and doubling down on its weapons development amid growing security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

The KCNA said the two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation to "frustrate the imperialists' military threat and provocation" during their summit at the space center, although it did not specify the discussion's details.

"They discussed with open mind the important issues and the immediate cooperation matters arising in defending the sovereignty and development and interests of the two countries," it said.

Kim was also briefed on the technical features of Russia's rockets, according to the KCNA.

South Korean and US officials have expressed concerns over the meeting and a possible arms deal between the two countries that could assist Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine. (Yonhap)