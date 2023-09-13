BBQ Chicken catches US food magazine’s eye

Quick Service Restaurant magazine introduces BBQ Chicken as a popular K-chicken franchise in the US last month. (Genesis BBQ)

Korean fried chicken franchise Genesis BBQ on Wednesday said BBQ Chicken was introduced as the leader of the K-chicken craze in the United States in a recent report by Quick Service Restaurant magazine.

Last month, QSR, a US publication that covers the fast food restaurant industry, released an article that highlights BBQ Chicken’s distinctive strategies behind its sharp growth in the country.

The “mouth-watering” crispy Korean fried chicken BBQ is rapidly expanding its presence across the US, the magazine said. Over the last three years, the chicken brand saw a 400 percent increase in its number of outlets, now operating about 250 units in 25 states.

QSR underscored authenticity and consistency as the key drivers of BBQ Chicken’s success in the US. While many international franchises “Americanized” their food options, BBQ Chicken has tried to offer the same authentic Korean culinary experience to American customers.

It also mentioned BBQ Chicken’s strategic management system that ensures the quality of its globally distributed franchise units, dubbed the “BBQ Family.”

The company provides a three-week New Store Opening training program for its US “families,” with detailed information on chicken recipes, customer service and net profit calculation. It also sends out marketing teams and corporate chefs to the newly opened global franchises, helping them with a smooth business launch.

“Thanks to BBQ Chicken’s full support, following my first store in Chino Hills, now I’m operating five other units in California,” said John Kim, a member of the BBQ Family running a franchise in Chino Hills, California. “BBQ Chicken definitely knows how to invest in franchise growth and success.”

“Under our core value to offer the same taste, quality and service to customers, BBQ Chicken will continue to grow with the aim of opening 50,000 units all over the world,” said Genesis BBQ officials.

In the meantime, BBQ Chicken has also been named as one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the states, as ranked by Nation’s Restaurant News last month.