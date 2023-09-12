Applied Materials awarded as one of top employers in Korea

Yang Seung-chul, the head of Seongnam District Office of The Ministry of Employment and Labor, awards a recognition plaque to Park Bong-woo, HR director of Applied Materials Korea, during the Premier Employers Initiative ceremony held on Monday. (Applied Materials Korea)

Applied Materials Korea, a subsidiary of the global leader in the materials science and engineering industry, has been named one of South Korea’s Premier Employers by The Ministry of Employment and Labor. This is the third time the company has received this honor, after 2020 and 2022.

The ministry made the announcement at an event held on Monday at its regional office in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

The Premier Employers Initiative celebrates businesses that provide top-tier job opportunities to elevate employment standards. The criteria for this honor include support for young and marginalized groups, advancements in wage systems, job security and the promotion of mutual growth.

Currently, Applied Materials Korea employs a total of 2,280 staff across various cities in Gyeonggi Province, including Bundang, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek, Icheon and Cheonan. Over the past three years, the company has added several hundred to its workforce, with a significant number being young professionals.

"Most of our employees are engaged in on-site hardware or process integration roles. Thriving semiconductor firms in Korea have propelled our growth and workforce expansion," a company official said.

Applied Materials Korea has also been proactive in promoting work-life balance for its employees. These initiatives include staggered working hours; options for early retirement on designated family days; and offering professional counseling for its employees and their families. Moreover, the company has launched talent development programs in collaboration with its US headquarters and other semiconductor companies.

“In line with our vision, 'Make possible a better future,' we at Applied are dedicated to fostering a diverse company culture and championing talent. We will continue onboarding the best professionals and rolling out holistic employee development programs,” said Applied Materials CEO Park Kwang-sun.