Hanwha to stage largest-ever int'l fireworks festival on Oct. 7

South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group said Tuesday that it will stage its biggest event yet at the 2023 Seoul International Fireworks Festival at Hangang Park in Yeouido on Oct. 7.

The annual event, organized by Hanwha Group as part of its social contribution program, typically draws an audience of one million people every year, with participation from various countries.

Under the theme "Lights of Tomorrow," this year's event will feature a total of three teams from Korea, China and Poland.

Poland is participating for the first time this year.

Sunny, the Chinese team, will be the first to kick off the event at 7.20.pm with a 15-minute fireworks show that aims to convey messages such as “dreams becoming reality” and “a hopeful tomorrow.”

The performance will be then followed by the Polish team, Surex, at 7.40 p.m. Under the theme “Light Up the World,” the team plans to present a variety of fireworks with music in the background.

The event’s finale will welcome Hanwha Group, the Korean team, from 8 p.m. It will present moonlight-inspired fireworks, using letters and numbers in the performance.

In particular, it plans to take this year’s event to the next level by deploying the largest number of barges yet to unveil its new “Hurricane Fireworks.”

Considering that the event will draw a large number of people, Hanwha will cooperate closely with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to safely manage the crowd and respond promptly in case of emergencies. It will also develop a dedicated app specialized in tracking the location of safety personnel deployed to the venue.

The event will be livestreamed on its official YouTube channel, Hanwha TV, as well as on its exclusive app, Orange Play, the company added.

Currently, Hanwha is running a special draw on the Lifeplus Tribes app through Sep. 25 to offer a chance to win a ticket. Winners will be announced on Sep. 27.

More details about the event are available on the company's official website.