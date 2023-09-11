Dong-A Otsuka’s mineral water wins Monde Selection gold award

Employees of Dong-A Otsuka celebrated the launch of a special edition of its mineral water brand Masinda, the winner of the gold award in Monde Selection 2023, at its office in Seoul, Friday. (Dong-A Otsuka)

Dong-A Otsuka, the nation’s leading beverage maker, said it launched a special edition of its mineral water brand Masinda, which won a gold award in the Monde Selection 2023 with a renewed packaging.

Employees of Dong-A Otsuka gathered to celebrate the launch of Monde Selection special edition, featuring a golden sticker on the package, for its mineral water at the company’s office in Seoul on Friday.

Monde Selection is an annual noncompetitive award that certifies the quality of food, drinks and cosmetics products. For over 60 years, the International Institute for Quality Selections based in Brussels has evaluated the quality of products from all over the world.

The bottled waters are judged according to evaluation criteria including visuals, odor, taste, mouthfeel, packaging and scientific evaluation. Dong-A Otsuka’s Masinda scored over 90 points on average, winning Gold award.

The beverage company is also holding a raffle event to celebrate the award with customers by the end of September. Limited to those who purchased the water via the firm’s online store in Naver, it will randomly give away 12 coupons for one year of Mashinda delivery and 60 coupons for a box of its sparkling water brand Rein Wasser.

Launched in 2008, Masinda mineral water is sourced from Songnisan National Park, which spans the border between North Chuncheong and North Gyeonsang Province.