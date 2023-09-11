LG Innotek chief vows to reduce single-use plastic waste

LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong (center) poses for a photo alongside his employees as he joins the "Zero Disposable Challenges" on Monday. (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong joined the “Zero Disposables Challenge,” an environmental initiative launched by the Ministry of Environment in February to encourage the use of reusable items in public, the firm said Monday.

The campaign typically involves CEOs posing for a photo, signaling their commitment to slashing single-use plastic waste. The photo is then posted on social media platforms, with the CEO naming the next participant.

Since its launch, a number of key business leaders have participated in the campaign, including KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo and LX Semicon CEO Sohn Boik, who named Jeong as his follow-up participant.

The latest move by LG Innotek comes amid its ongoing efforts in ESG management.

Since February, LG Innotek has been actively reducing its use of paper at work by encouraging its employees to use computers or laptops to draft reports and during meetings.

Under its campaign called “Packaging 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)” which kicked off last year, LG Innotek has established packaging automation systems to minimize the quantity of plastic waste resulting from over-packaging, as well as standardizing the amount of plastic materials used in the packaging system.

Given its commitment to sustainability practices, which span waste management and recycling plastic raw material, LG Innotek has won various recognitions, including an award from the Ministry of Environment and a “Zero Waste to Landfill” certification for its regional facilities in Gumi in North Gyeongsang Province, Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province, and Gwangju.

"As a global No.1 electronics component manufacturer, we will continue to pursue genuine ESG management by continuously delivering distinguished customer values," Jeong said.

The CEO has continued to stress the importance of reducing disposable items in everyday life. In a letter sent to employees last year, he actively called for recycling plastics and using tumblers or reusable bottles.