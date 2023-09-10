HDC Shilla Duty Free store greets first Chinese group tour

Some 700 Chinese tourists visited the Shilla I'Park Duty Free Shop in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Friday, marking the first group visit to a domestic duty-free store in six years, according to the store operator HDC Shilla Duty Free on Sunday.

Following a tour of Gyeongbokgung, South Korea's iconic ancient palace, the group visited the store to enjoy some shopping. They also got the opportunity to try various Korean cuisines at food and beverage stores within the I'Park shopping mall.

Friday’s visit fueled the anticipation that the resumption of the Chinese group tours will spur domestic spending and the economy after a six-year hiatus.

An official from HDC Shilla Duty Free stated, "Friday's visit to our duty-free store holds great significance as it marks the first group tour visit since the implementation of government measures to attract Chinese tourists."

The South Korean government last week unveiled a set of measures aimed at attracting more Chinese visitors, including the temporary exemption of tourist visa application fees.

The duty-free store said it will ramp up marketing efforts ahead of National Day, one of China’s biggest holidays that runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 6. It plans to offer special discounts and free giveaways during the period.

"We look forward to visitors fully immersing themselves in the charm of K-culture, including its fashion and beauty brands at our Shilla I-Park Duty Free Shop in Yongsan, a place that serves as the gateway to both the heart of Seoul and regional areas," the official added.