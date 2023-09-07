Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied

    How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied
  2. 2

    Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits

    Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
  3. 3

    Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike

    Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike
  4. 4

    N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan

    N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US

    [KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
  6. 6

    [From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023

    [From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023
  7. 7

    Seoul to pay up to W30m each for post-COVID jab deaths

    Seoul to pay up to W30m each for post-COVID jab deaths
  8. 8

    Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefit

    Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefit
  9. 9

    Hidden underground space in Seoul unveiled after 40 years

    Hidden underground space in Seoul unveiled after 40 years
  10. 10

    N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby

    N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby
피터빈트
guam

Coca-Cola Korea releases new oat drink

By Mun So-jeong

Published : Sept. 7, 2023 - 14:33

    • Link copied

Coca-Cola Korea Co.'s new plant-based drink brand Coca-Cola Korea Co.'s new plant-based drink brand "Go:Good Oat" (Coca-Cola Korea Co.)

Coca-Cola Korea Company said Thursday it has launched its new plant-based drink brand Go:Good Oat, jumping on the vegan bandwagon.

Made from European oats, the new drink is blended with oat syrup and rice bran oil. The two flavor options include plain with a clean taste and rich with a smooth taste.

With a small, handy 195 ml package, the consumers can easily carry around and enjoy the oat drink anytime, anywhere. Even in busy mornings and short breaks, it can quickly give a feeling of “comfortable” fullness.

The oat drink can also be mixed with a range of other ingredients for overnight oats and oat milk espresso.

The sloth character on the package reflects the brand values of a “slow living” lifestyle, taking care of one’s body in a more relaxed way in a busy life.

“While the number of health-conscious consumers is growing, we launched the new oat drinks to meet the bolstered demand for plant-based beverages,” said the Coca-Cola Company officials. “We hope everyone will have a simple, energetic breakfast on their way to school and work with Go:Good Oat.”

The company is currently holding a launch event and promotions via its mobile application CokePlay. Under Coca-Cola Korea Bottling, Go:Good Oat hits store shelves on Sept. 23.

More from Headlines