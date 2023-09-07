Coca-Cola Korea releases new oat drink

Most Popular
Coca-Cola Korea releases new oat drinkBy Mun So-jeong
Published : Sept. 7, 2023 - 14:33
Coca-Cola Korea Company said Thursday it has launched its new plant-based drink brand Go:Good Oat, jumping on the vegan bandwagon.
Made from European oats, the new drink is blended with oat syrup and rice bran oil. The two flavor options include plain with a clean taste and rich with a smooth taste.
With a small, handy 195 ml package, the consumers can easily carry around and enjoy the oat drink anytime, anywhere. Even in busy mornings and short breaks, it can quickly give a feeling of “comfortable” fullness.
The oat drink can also be mixed with a range of other ingredients for overnight oats and oat milk espresso.
The sloth character on the package reflects the brand values of a “slow living” lifestyle, taking care of one’s body in a more relaxed way in a busy life.
“While the number of health-conscious consumers is growing, we launched the new oat drinks to meet the bolstered demand for plant-based beverages,” said the Coca-Cola Company officials. “We hope everyone will have a simple, energetic breakfast on their way to school and work with Go:Good Oat.”
The company is currently holding a launch event and promotions via its mobile application CokePlay. Under Coca-Cola Korea Bottling, Go:Good Oat hits store shelves on Sept. 23.
munsojeong@heraldcorp.com
