Makeup brand Hera debuts in Japan

A Hera pop-up store is launched at Shibuya Scramble Square, a large shopping complex in Tokyo, on Aug. 31. (Amorepacific)

South Korean cosmetic giant Amorepacific announced Thursday that its high-end cosmetic brand Hera has entered the Japanese market.

Riding on the global popularity of brand ambassador Jennie from Blackpink, Hera has been gaining traction in the global market, with its leading Black Cushion foundation logging over 8.56 million combined domestic and international sales.

At the end of August, a pop-up store was launched at Shibuya Scramble Square, a large shopping complex in Japan’s capital. Visitors were invited to test the brand’s flagship cosmetics products as well as to receive makeup from Hera’s professional makeup artists.

On Friday, Hera officially debuted its products at Japan’s multibrand retailer @cosme at the Tokyo and Osaka branches. Popular items including cushion foundation and lip products are available for purchase there.

Prior to its official launch in Japan, Hera hosted a special VIP event in July, introducing its latest cosmetics lineup to some 300 people there, encompassing beauty influencers and officials from local media and retail industries.

Aiming to solidify its position as a luxury brand in Japan, Hera plans to launch additional pop-up stores in October and expand its business online as well, to connect with more customers.

“Starting with Japan, we are also planning to enter various locales in the region of Southeast Asia to accelerate our global expansion," stated an official from Amorepacific in a released statement.

“We will continue our efforts to introduce Hera's distinguished products to even more global customers."