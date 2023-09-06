How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied

A job fair for foreign students is being held at Coex in southern Seoul last month. (Newsis)

Eight in 10 expats living in South Korea reported they are content with their lives despite ongoing challenges such as discrimination and cultural integration, according to the results of a recent survey by Statistics Korea.

The report, released Wednesday, is based on a biannual survey conducted last year on 20,000 foreign nationals aged 15 or older who had resided in Korea for more than three months. As of the end of 2022, there were a total of 1.75 million foreigners and living here.

In the survey, 40.8 percent of the respondents said they were “very satisfied” with living in Korea, while 39.6 percent said they were “somewhat satisfied.”

The overall satisfaction rate of 80.4 percent was slightly down from 81 percent in the previous 2020 survey.

Nearly 90 percent of them expressed satisfaction with their relationships with family members. Just over half percent of these individuals live with their spouses.

The overall satisfaction rate extended to living conditions (79.2 percent) and interpersonal connections, including relationships with immediate acquaintances, neighbors and friends (76.5 percent).

While personal connections thrived, overall economic satisfaction saw a decline during the same period. There was a drop in satisfaction ratings when it came to individual incomes from 58.1 in 2020 to 53.3 percent in 2022.

Barriers to integration also remained, with 43.4 percent of respondents pointing to language problems as a primary challenge. Emotional challenges were also evident, with 28.8 percent experiencing feelings of loneliness and 27.8 percent citing difficulties in adapting to local habits and food preferences. Other challenges included family conflict (2.4 percent), and child care and education (7.9 percent).

Discrimination against foreign residents stood out as a key concern for nearly a fifth (19.7 percent) of respondents. Most attributed the problem to their country of origin (58.0 percent). Others cited limitations in Korean language proficiency (27.9 percent) and physical appearance (8.3 percent) as triggers for biased treatment. Instances of bias were more frequently reported in commercial establishments like stores, restaurants and workplaces, and less in educational institutions and public services.

When it comes to seeking redress against discrimination, the effectiveness of resolutions declined. While 16.6 percent tried to address experiences of bias, only 36.7 percent of them felt their issues were resolved, down from 46 percent two years prior.

Among long-term residents with F-5 visas, there was a perception of foreigners' views being sidelined. In 2022, over a third (37.3 percent) felt their opinions were not valued by the Korean government, a 2.9 percentage point uptick from 2020, implying potential policy or communication gaps.

Access to health care remained an issue for some. Nearly 7 percent reported they couldn’t get any medical attention. Their challenges spanned from language barriers (33.7 percent) to financial constraints (28.0 percent)

According to the statistics agency, foreign nationals make up 3.4 percent of the nation’s 51.69 million population, up 6.2 percent from 2021. In terms of nationalities, Chinese-Koreans make up for the majority at 30.1 percent, followed by Vietnamese nationals at 11.9, Chinese nationals at 11.7, and Thai nationals at 9.3.

Chinese-Koreans refers to ethnic Koreans who moved and settled in China and the surrounding areas in the early 20th century. Those included in these statistics are the descendants of these groups.

By residency status, overseas Koreans grew by nearly 4 percent, adding 9,000 individuals, while permanent residents rose by 7.2 percent, or 6,000 people. Marriage immigrants increased by around 5.6 percent, or 4,000.

In contrast, visiting workers saw an overall decline, with a loss of 22,000 individuals. Non-professional workers and international students decreased by 3.2 and 17 percent respectively, equating to 7,000 and 6,000 fewer individuals in each group.