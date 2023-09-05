Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefit

Most Popular
-
1
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
2
Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
-
3
[KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears
-
4
1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
-
5
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
6
S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers
-
7
Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
-
8
Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024
-
9
Two men swept away in swimming accident, 1 dead, 1 missing
-
10
Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event
Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefitBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-09-05 21:19:47
An infamous woman, who has been sentenced to life for killing her husband, on Tuesday lost a controversial lawsuit she filed against an insurance company to demand life insurance money for his death.
The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the suit started by Lee Eun-hae in November 2020 to claim 800 million won ($601,500) in death benefit related to her deceased husband from Orange Life Insurance.
Lee, 32, began the litigation about one and a half years after killing her then 39-year-old husband in collusion with her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, 31, in a valley river in Gapyeong, 50 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in June 2019.
Lee and Cho were arrested in April last year and have been sentenced to life and 30 years in prison, respectively, by both district and appellate courts between late last year and early this year.
She has not withdrawn her insurance money lawsuit despite being sentenced to life imprisonment. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
[KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
-
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike