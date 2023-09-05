Is providing menstrual pads to female students unfair?

Controversy has erupted over an anonymous local university's welfare program that provides menstrual pads to female students with student association fees.

On Monday, a user of the online forum wrote a post complaining, "At the university my friend attends, they provide menstrual pads to all female students once a month using student association fees."

The user stated, "It's not limited to those in financial need; it's provided to all female students unconditionally once a month," and added, "By the way, the student association fee is 23,000 won ($17.35), and it's not only paid by female students, but the benefit is received only by female students."