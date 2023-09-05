GS Caltex, Korean Air test flying biofuel-powered flight

A Korean Air representative holds a bottle of Neste's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with the refueled aircraft in the background. Aviation fuel is clear because the refining process removes impurities to meet strict safety and performance specifications for aircraft engines.

South Korean energy firm GS Caltex and the country's flag carrier Korean Air said Tuesday that an aircraft using biojet fuel aimed at decreasing the aviation industry's carbon footprint was scheduled to take off toward Los Angeles.

During a pilot operation ceremony at Incheon Airport on Tuesday, Kim Chang-soo, GS Caltex's executive vice president and director of Mobility & Marketing; Cho Sung-bae, Korean Air's senior vice president of procurement; and representatives from relevant government departments and agencies were in attendance.

The biojet fuel flight piloted at the ceremony was Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, a variant of Sustainable Aviation Fuel produced and supplied by Finnish chemical and renewable fuel conglomerate Neste. Manufactured from renewable waste feedstock like waste cooking oil and animal fats, it promises up to an 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to traditional jet fuel.

An added advantage of SAF is its compatibility with traditional jet fuel, making it suitable for existing aircraft engines and refueling infrastructure.

Last month, GS Caltex earned distinction as Korea's first refiner to be certified under the ISCC EU, a biofuel accreditation scheme. In tandem with Korean governmental initiatives to champion eco-friendly fuels, GS Caltex and Korean Air had inked a memorandum of understanding in June, paving the way for six demonstration flights powered by biojet fuel.

This move aligns with global ambitions -- specifically those of the International Civil Aviation Organization -- which has committed to steer the aviation sector toward a net-zero carbon trajectory by 2050. The ICAO expects the SAF to be a main driver in achieving this target.

"Today, Korea sets its course toward aviation carbon neutrality. Together, we're crafting a blueprint for the biojet fuel era," said GS Caltex executive vice president Kim at the ceremony.