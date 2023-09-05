CJ Foodville to build US bakery plant in Georgia

Rendering of a manufacturing plant to be built in Gainesville, Georgia, by 2025 (CJ Foodville)

CJ Foodville, operator of South Korean bakery chain Tous Les Jours, announced Tuesday that it has decided on a location in the state of Georgia to establish its first US production facility, as it seeks to open 1,000 bakeries in the country by 2030.

The factory, construction of which is set to be complete by 2025, will occupy some 90,000 square meters in Gainesville, Georgia.

With a capital investment worth over 50 billion won ($37 million), the factory is expected to have an annual output capacity of over 100 million items, including Tous Les Jours frozen dough and cakes.

Previously, the food giant had mulled other locations, including in Texas, but it selected Georgia given the active support of the state’s government and its business-friendly environment, as it is home to over 330 global manufacturing and food companies.

The establishment of the factory is anticipated to benefit the local economy by generating more than 300 new job opportunities, the company added.

Once production commences, the factory is projected to take on the role of a production hub for Tous Les Jours stores as it rapidly expands across the North American region.

After entering the US market in 2004, Tour Les Jours first turned a profit in overseas sales in 2018.

Buoyed by its rising popularity among American consumers, CJ Foodville recently launched its 100th store there, in New York last month, with plans to add 20 more stores by the end of this year as part of its bid to operate 1,000 stores in the country by 2030.

“In line with our lucrative business model and Tour Les Jours’ booming performance in the US, we decided to establish the manufacturing plant in Georgia to ramp up our production and supply capacity," an official from CJ Foodville stated in a released statement.

“We seek to leap forward as a premium global bakery brand by continuously promoting the distinguished qualities of a Korean bakery.”