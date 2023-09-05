Coway wins design awards at IDEA 2023

South Korean home appliance maker Coway said Tuesday its air purifier and water purifier have secured awards at the International Design Excellence Awards 2023, recognized for their innovative design.

At this year’s IDEA, Coway achieved an impressive feat of winning silver and bronze awards with its Multi-Action Air Purifier 2 and Icon Max Free Water Purifier, respectively. Its Skin Plus Water Softener also earned notable recognition as a finalist.

“We actively identify customers' needs to design products that perfectly fit into users’ experience in everyday life,” said Hwang Jin-sang, Head of the Coway Design Center. “With minimalist design that removes unnecessary elements, we aim to optimize our cutting-edge products.”

IDEA, a prominent design award in North America, recognizes products that can improve everyday life and disrupt the industry with innovative design. This year’s winners were nominated in the International Design Conference held last month.

Receiving silver awards, Coway’s Multi-Action Air Purifier 2 was recognized for its innovative circular design, which allows the air to flow efficiently. The hole in the center enables clean air to reach further away than the previous model, increasing purification performance and efficiency to a new level. It also features real-time indicators that notifies the air quality of living spaces with four distinctive color lights.