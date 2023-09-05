ACE Engineering CEO committed to going global

Ace Engineering plans to set up its exhibition booth at RE+ 2023, North America’s largest energy convention that kicks off this Friday. Calling the upcoming event a “stepping stone for growth,” CEO Danny You showed high expectations in meeting new clients and expanding the company’s presence in the all-important North American market and beyond.

Last year, the company specialized in offering total solutions for energy storage systems posted record sales of 235.4 billion won ($178 million), 12 times higher compared to three years ago.

The CEO said the company is committed to maintaining the growth momentum by diversifying its business portfolio and going global.

The following are key excerpts from an email interview with You:

The Korea Herald: What is ACE Engineering's key business?

You: The company offers a “complete turnkey for ESS solutions” from engineering and design, prototyping, mass production, on-site installation to maintenance and repairs. With decades of engineering and quality data, we have established a strong presence in the ... industry by building a strong relationship with market leaders.

ACE Engineering’s main products are divided into ESS and specialized containers. In particular, ESS products are expected to lead our growth as the global ESS market is rapidly expanding with an annual increase of 40 percent.

KH: What are your main products?

You: We cover a wide range of products of ESS from ISO Container Type to Modular Type. Our experience with various types of batteries and accumulated data give us a unique advantage in ESS manufacturing. We also developed mobile substations that have transformers, AC/DC converters, and switchgears. We are also leading the manufacturing of specialized containers that are designed for diverse purposes including aerospace, defense, offshore installations, electronics, and cold storage.

KH: What is the competitiveness of ACE Engineering solutions?

You: We have built a competitive engineering skill tailored to customers’ needs. ESS is directly exposed to harsh environments such as earthquakes, wind, heavy rain, snow, and heat. So designers need building experiences on diverse installation sites. We have been working on ESS development since 2013. We have delivered more than 30,000 units all over the world, with a cumulative total of 30 GWh ESS projects. We see the projects to double within the next couple years, too. We also provide design and analysis for all types of projects. Now, we have become the leading supplier in the global ESS market, signing contracts with global companies.

KH: You are participating in the upcoming RE+ 2023 exhibition. What is your goal there?

You: RE+ 2023 is North America’s largest energy convention featuring solar, energy storage, renewable energy, and electric vehicles. It will be attended by more than 1,300 renewable energy companies. This year, we are showcasing our own booth. We see RE+ 2023 as an opportunity for global marketing as we are ramping up our presence in North America and Europe. As a global supplier, ACE Engineering has been responsible for product design compatible with global customers’ demands by providing engineering, production, logistics, and after-sales service that fulfills special requirements of each region.

KH: What is your global presence?

You: We have supplied products to more than 30 countries, foraying into every continent except for Antarctica. Our design and engineering capabilities comply with safety standards of each country. In addition to our headquarters in Seoul and R&D center in Busan, we operate a total of five factories in Korea for stable supply, including Haman, South Gyeongsang Province. We have also expanded our production network in Vietnam via our Vietnamese subsidiary, building the foundation for strategic global supply. In addition, we established a subsidiary in the US, one of the largest markets in the world. As a result, we are now ready to immediately respond to our global clients.

KH: What is your next move for growth?

You: We are planning to carry out customized ESS projects as well as diversify our ESS businesses to electric vehicle charging stations and ocean vessels. We are also striving to make our plans a reality by taking part in the national project dubbed “Technology Development of Energy Storage for Ships.” We achieved a significant growth in sales amounting to 235.4 billion won in 2022, 12 times higher compared to three years ago. We are looking forward to becoming the global No.1 ESS manufacturer by 2026 with a goal of achieving 1 trillion won in sales.