ACE Engineering presents solutions with ESS

Amid global trends toward building a sustainable future, Korean container manufacturer ACE Engineering is expanding its presence as the No. 1 energy storage system supplier.

In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change announced that the global temperature is expected to rise by around 3 degrees Celsius in the next 80 years.

To prevent or lessen further climate crises, the panel called for the immediate action of global members to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius by 2050.

Carbon neutrality has become an international goal, with companies producing energy from renewable sources, including solar and wind, and using fuel cells with zero emissions.

However, as renewable energy heavily depends on unpredictable elements of nature such as sunlight and wind, unstable energy supply can be an issue. While companies have faced new challenges, energy storage systems have emerged as a key solution in the electricity industry.

An ESS is a device that stores surplus generated electricity in batteries and disburses it when needed. Amid bolstered demand for green energy, the size of the ESS market is expected to skyrocket by 2030, the company added.

The upcoming RE+ 2023, North America’s largest renewable energy event, also addressed ESS as a core technology of the electricity market. While many Korean companies specialize in batteries, ACE Engineering will take part in the event as an expert in ESS.

The company now supplies ESS all over the world, with comprehensive solutions for design and manufacturing.

While each country has different safety regulations for batteries, ACE Engineering is recognized for its thorough knowledge in mass production, logistics and after-sales management, providing a complete solution.

Meticulously designing products based on customer’s needs, ACE Engineering is leading the global sustainable market with energy storage systems, the company said.

Since 2013, the company has supplied containerized its ESS solution to global renewable energy companies, with a total of 815 projects.