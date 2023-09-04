Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning

    Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning
  2. 2

    N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks

    N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks
  3. 3

    What summer of stabbings means for South Korea

    What summer of stabbings means for South Korea
  4. 4

    Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work

    Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
  5. 5

    Fukushima release has South Korean politicians feasting, fasting

    Fukushima release has South Korean politicians feasting, fasting
  6. 6

    Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many

    Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
  7. 7

    Residents protest Seoul’s new waste incinerator site

    Residents protest Seoul’s new waste incinerator site
  8. 8

    [KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears

    [KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears
  9. 9

    Unsecured national debt to soar to nearly W800tr next year

    Unsecured national debt to soar to nearly W800tr next year
  10. 10

    KIS taps seasoned educator as new school director

    KIS taps seasoned educator as new school director
피터빈트
guam

1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-09-04 20:44:18

    • Link copied

(Korea Herald DB) (Korea Herald DB)

CHILGOK -- A man reportedly suffering from mental illness stabbed another patient to death at a hospital in the southeastern county of Chilgok on Monday, police and fire authorities said.

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene after attacking the victim in his 50s at the general hospital in Chilgok, near Daegu, around 3:41 p.m., they said.

The suspect, who was also admitted at the hospital, reportedly suffers from mental illness.

Police said they are investigating the exact cause behind the incident. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines