1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county

CHILGOK -- A man reportedly suffering from mental illness stabbed another patient to death at a hospital in the southeastern county of Chilgok on Monday, police and fire authorities said.

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene after attacking the victim in his 50s at the general hospital in Chilgok, near Daegu, around 3:41 p.m., they said.

The suspect, who was also admitted at the hospital, reportedly suffers from mental illness.

Police said they are investigating the exact cause behind the incident. (Yonhap)