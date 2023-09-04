Homeplus awards kids for eco-friendly art

Homeplus holds the awarding ceremony of the 21st e-Blue Children’s Environmental Arts Contest at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 19. Third from the right is Homeplus CEO Lee Jay. (Homeplus)

South Korean discount store chain Homeplus’ philanthropic organization, dubbed e-Blue Foundation, held the award ceremony for its 21st e-Blue Children’s Environmental Arts Contest at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 19.

Under the slogan, “Let’s make the Earth healthy with eco-friendly growth,” about 10,000 children participated in the contest, creating paintings with eco-friendly themes this May.

Based on creativity, expression, harmony of composition and color, and a thorough understanding of the topic, the foundation selected a total of 400 paintings as the winners. The award ceremony honored 51 winners in person.

This year, the company further promoted 41 collaborations in which the children’s paintings were put on products such as tissues, beverages and snacks, with the aim of practicing environmental, social and corporate governance activities. Homeplus will donate a certain amount of the sales proceeds to underprivileged students via e-Blue Foundation, leading to “ethical consumption.”

“We were happy to meet future green leaders who will protect our Earth in this year’s awarding ceremony,” said Homeplus CEO Lee Jay. “Homeplus will continue to carry out various ESG activities by joining forces with Homeplus' e-Blue Foundation.”