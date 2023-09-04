Homeplus awards kids for eco-friendly art

Most Popular
-
1
Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning
-
2
N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks
-
3
What summer of stabbings means for South Korea
-
4
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
5
Fukushima release has South Korean politicians feasting, fasting
-
6
Residents protest Seoul’s new waste incinerator site
-
7
Unsecured national debt to soar to nearly W800tr next year
-
8
Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
-
9
KIS taps seasoned educator as new school director
-
10
LG Electronics aims to go global with smart home solutions
Homeplus awards kids for eco-friendly artBy Mun So-jeong
Published : 2023-09-04 15:51:26
South Korean discount store chain Homeplus’ philanthropic organization, dubbed e-Blue Foundation, held the award ceremony for its 21st e-Blue Children’s Environmental Arts Contest at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 19.
Under the slogan, “Let’s make the Earth healthy with eco-friendly growth,” about 10,000 children participated in the contest, creating paintings with eco-friendly themes this May.
Based on creativity, expression, harmony of composition and color, and a thorough understanding of the topic, the foundation selected a total of 400 paintings as the winners. The award ceremony honored 51 winners in person.
This year, the company further promoted 41 collaborations in which the children’s paintings were put on products such as tissues, beverages and snacks, with the aim of practicing environmental, social and corporate governance activities. Homeplus will donate a certain amount of the sales proceeds to underprivileged students via e-Blue Foundation, leading to “ethical consumption.”
“We were happy to meet future green leaders who will protect our Earth in this year’s awarding ceremony,” said Homeplus CEO Lee Jay. “Homeplus will continue to carry out various ESG activities by joining forces with Homeplus' e-Blue Foundation.”
-
munsojeong@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Mun So-jeong
More from Headlines
-
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
[KH explains] Why Seoul office real estate stays robust amid ‘office apocalypse’ fears
-
Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event