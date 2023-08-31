HDC steps up digital transformation efforts

Hyundai Development Co. employees utilize the HDC Estimate system by BIM to calculate the amount of materials needed in the construction process. (Hyundai Development Co.)

Hyundai Development Co., a major real estate development and builder here, is pushing its digital transformation further to run its construction projects in safer and more precise ways.

To do so, HDC has devised the HDC Estimate system based on Building Information Modeling (BIM), an intelligent tool that provides digital representation to architecture, engineering, and construction industry.

With the system, it allows the developer to immediately calculate the amount of materials needed in the construction process.

The adoption of digital ways of working is improving the productivity and efficiency of architectural fields, HDC said.

The system is part of the company's efforts in promoting digital transformation in the whole life cycle of built assets, from planning and design to construction and consumer satisfaction.

Cutting-edge digital technologies including 3D scanners and ground models enable HDC to reduce possible risks and errors at construction sites.

In July, the company adopted a nation-wide system that films and records all real-time processes at construction sites, aiming to improve safety. HDC attributed this achievement to the digital transformation, which enabled the launch of the management platform.

It will also create a value map and data pipeline to connect and analyze extensive data of each construction stage including order, planning and design, licensing and construction, completion, and management.

Under the slogan “Record, share, and connect,” HDC is striving to work together with customers, the company said.

“While the construction industry is moving toward digitalization, we will reach out to our customers at the end of the value chain with innovative digital transformation,” said an HDC official.