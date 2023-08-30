Dong-A Otsuka holds blood donation event

Dong-A Otsuka employees participate in a blood donation event held at the company's headquarters in Seoul, Tuesday. (Dong-A Otsuka)

Dong-A Otsuka, the nation’s leading beverage maker, said Wednesday that it will hold a nationwide blood donation event with employees throughout the month of September, hoping to contribute to a rebound of the blood supply in South Korea.

On Tuesday, the first donations from employees came at the company’s headquarters in Seoul, with a bloodmobile from the Korean Red Cross.

Following the headquarters donations, the event moves to three manufacturing plants -- at Anyang in Gyeonggi Province, Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province and Chilseo, South Gyeongsang Province -- as well as branch offices across the country.

Considering that the national blood supply dwindles over the summer months as people go on vacation, the company decided to organize the donation events in September.

“I am grateful that Dong-A Otsuka employees can contribute to the lifesaving missions with blood donation,” a Dong-A Otsuka official said. “We will further strengthen the value of sharing with diverse ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) activities.”