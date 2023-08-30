Tous les Jours opens 100th US store

South Korean bakery chain Tous les Jours launched its 100th store in the United States earlier this month, as its popularity has risen among American consumers, operator CJ Foodville said Wednesday.

The new store is located in Bronxville, an affluent neighborhood in New York, according to CJ Foodville.

The company added that Tous les Jours has been posting robust profits per store, solidifying its position as a lucrative business model in the country.

Since first entering the US market in 2014, CJ Foodville currently runs Tous Les Jours stores in a total of 26 states and major US cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle.

Until 2020, it had opened five to six new stores annually, but starting in 2021, it has been opening over 10 stores every year.

Now almost 90 percent of the stores are owned by local operators, some of whom run multiple stores. Daily sales at the stores logged 20 percent on-year growth last year.

Tour les Jours was the first CJ Foodville company to turn a profit in its overseas sales in 2018. In the first half of this year, its US sales and operating profit soared 50 percent and 250 percent, respectively.

“As demonstrated by the opening of 100th store in the US this year, Tous Les Jours’ business on the global stage is flourishing,” a CJ Foodville official said.

“We are also planning to establish a production line in the US in the second half of this year, in line with our efforts to promote the Korean bakery globally.”

Following the launch of the 100th branch, CJ Foodville plans to open 120 stores by the end of this year, in a move to achieve its target of opening 1,000 stores in the US by 2030.

Meanwhile, the Korean bakery has also entered various Asian countries including Indonesia and Vietnam. Currently, it operates a total of over 380 stores worldwide, expanding its brand value as a global bakery brand.